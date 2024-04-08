Since before last year's holiday season, we have been seeing a "Shop All Deals" banner-like ad in the Google Search results for e-commerce and other queries. Boyd Norwood from nozzle.io looked at their data and found that this banner shows up 40-50% of the time over the last four or so months.

He looked at 3,760 keywords, although, I am not sure if those keywords are more e-commerce related or not.

This is what that banner looks like:

Boyd posted a video walk through of his data over here if you want to dive deeper.

Your tweet made me look into how often Shop Deals is showing up. Here is a quick video that shows it appearing 40-50% of the time over the last 4 mos. for 3,760 kwds.



Also, I'm curious to know if you think this type of result should be given rank?https://t.co/08inGEBUFz pic.twitter.com/XRdUYxT8Vt — Boyd Norwood - nozzle.io (@boydnorwood) March 21, 2024

Do you like this feature for e-commerce queries?

