Apr 8, 2024
Bing Search

Bing is testing removing the cache link from its search results. This is something Google tested for a few months prior to officially dropping the cache link from its search results back in January. Now Microsoft is making the same move with its search engine, Bing.

Here is what I see (notice now arrow down for the cache link):

Bing Cache Link Removed

Here is what it looks like with the cache link (after clicking the arrow down):

Bing Cache Link

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft told me on X that I am part of the "nocache flight," meaning a test interface where Microsoft removes the cache link from the Bing search results.

Fabrice Canel added, "Yes. Our team continuously experiments and tests various experiences to learn and deliver the best possible customer experience."

Here are those posts:

Meanwhile, unlike Google where you can visit a cache page directly via [webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:seroundtable.com] - replace my domain with whatever. Bing does not offer that and likely will not offer it:

Forum discussion at X.

 

