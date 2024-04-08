Google: Don't Disallow Internal Footer Links

Google's John Mueller recommended that you do not disallow your internal footer links.

A Reddit thread asked, "Should I disallow some pages that are in footer?"

John replied, "If you do this, future-you will be annoyed by the problems current-you is creating."

Google has often said not to nofollow internal links, calling PageRank sculting a waste of time. Heck, even Matt Cutts said in 2010 not to use nofollow for internal links.

Previously, John Mueller said, "You don't hoard anything when you make links nofollow." "It's a common SEO myth," he added. "I think it's a waste of time to do that" when asked about it years ago.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

