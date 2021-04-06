Daily Search Forum Recap: April 6, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google and SEO: The Adversarial and Evolutionary Tale
The other day I saw Paul Haahr, a Google Search engineer vet, retweet something shared by Daphne Keller, former Google Search lawyer, who shared Facebook VP's Nick Clegg Medium piece. With me so far? Anyway, the tweet from Daphne Keller "we will reward this behavior until you adapt your business and get too good at it, and then we will punish it" caught my attention.
- Google Related Searches With Text Icon Near Graphic Icon
A few years ago, Google began displaying for some related searches (also people also ask flavors) image icons near the query refinement option. Now, it seems Google is showing a text icon for when text is found inside the refinement option, and not just images.
- Google Image Search Does Not Using Cloud Vision AI
Sean Brattin asked Google's John Mueller a couple of months ago if Google uses Cloud Vision AI within Google Image Search. The answer was no, but John did say that Google did talk about "about doing that in the past" but ended up not to do it.
- Google Search Cameos For Product Searches
Google first launched what it called cameos, selfie style videos from well-known people, back in 2017. Generally those shows up for people's own knowledge panels, like you would see for a search on my name. But now, it seems Google is showing them for product searches and more generic searches.
- Google My Business Bug Dropping Some Businesses In The Middle Of The US
There has been this ongoing bug with Google Maps / Google My Business where for some service area businesses they end up being placed in the middle of the United State of America, in Independence, Kansas. I am not sure why and I don't fully understand it, it must be one of those mysterious phenomenons.
- Original Retro Microsoft Logo
To celebrate its own birthday, the 46th birthday, on April 4, 1975, Microsoft updated its Twitter profile image with its original retro logo that the founders created.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Snippets are designed to reinforce why a page seems relevant to a search, which means that yes, sometimes they come from non-rendered text like ALT text or, of course, meta descr, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Using a sitemap & also making it clear that these URLs are important within a website, through better internal linking, are good approaches. The problem with "pushing crawling" is that if Google doesn't want t, John Mueller on Twitter
- 533 Million Facebook User Records Posted Online, WebmasterWorld
- How do I reverse the action of a canonical tag?, WebmasterWorld
- Today’s Supreme Court decision in Google v. Oracle is a big win for innovation, interoperability & computing. Thanks to the country’s leading innovators, software engineers & copyright scholars for their support. https://t.co/, Kent Walker on Twitter
- April 2021 AdSense Earnings and Observations, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The five critical components of a real-time CX
- Yelp introduces a searchable Asian-owned business profile attribute
- Next week: Actionable, expert-led content training at SMX Create
- Check your YoY reporting and how to set HARD, DUMB or FAST search marketing goals; Monday’s daily brief
- Video: Fay Friedman on e-commerce SEO vs property management SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Guide: Google Optimize, Makeswift
Industry & Business
- Supreme Court rules in Google's favor in copyright dispute with Oracle over Android software, CNBC
- City Releases Development Agreement For Google'S Downtown West Project, San Francisco Chronicle
- Google Ad Encourages All to Get Vaccinated So We Can Get Back to What We Love, AdWeek
Local & Maps
- Google lets devs release new Android Auto navigation apps, 9to5Google
- The latest local shopping trends, Google Blog
- Google's new Android Auto app replacement is rolling out to more countries, Android Police
Mobile & Voice
- Advancing mobile app inventory quality with app reviews, Google Blog
- Google Assistant "Memory" will help save and organize your reminders, XDA Developers
SEO
- 6 Common Google SERP Feature Misconceptions in SEO, Moz
- Google Keyword Searches with the Lowest & Highest Competition (Data Study), SEM Rush
- Yoast SEO 16.1 & News SEO 12.7: enhancements and fixes, Yoast
PPC
- Google ads chief: How to restore trust around data privacy, Fortune
- Product updates for April: Google Import, Microsoft Advertising
- Understanding Google Ads Impression Share, Practical Ecommerce
Other Search