Daily Search Forum Recap: April 6, 2021

Google and SEO: The Adversarial and Evolutionary Tale

The other day I saw Paul Haahr, a Google Search engineer vet, retweet something shared by Daphne Keller, former Google Search lawyer, who shared Facebook VP's Nick Clegg Medium piece. With me so far? Anyway, the tweet from Daphne Keller "we will reward this behavior until you adapt your business and get too good at it, and then we will punish it" caught my attention.

A few years ago, Google began displaying for some related searches (also people also ask flavors) image icons near the query refinement option. Now, it seems Google is showing a text icon for when text is found inside the refinement option, and not just images.

Sean Brattin asked Google's John Mueller a couple of months ago if Google uses Cloud Vision AI within Google Image Search. The answer was no, but John did say that Google did talk about "about doing that in the past" but ended up not to do it.

Google first launched what it called cameos, selfie style videos from well-known people, back in 2017. Generally those shows up for people's own knowledge panels, like you would see for a search on my name. But now, it seems Google is showing them for product searches and more generic searches.

There has been this ongoing bug with Google Maps / Google My Business where for some service area businesses they end up being placed in the middle of the United State of America, in Independence, Kansas. I am not sure why and I don't fully understand it, it must be one of those mysterious phenomenons.

To celebrate its own birthday, the 46th birthday, on April 4, 1975, Microsoft updated its Twitter profile image with its original retro logo that the founders created.

