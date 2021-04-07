Google Pittsburgh Installing Parabolas String Art

First, I know little about art, so I apologize if I am mischaracterizing what this is. But the Google Pittsburgh office seems to be currently installing parabolas string art in one of the office locations. Megan Mosholder is installing her "Lui na Greine" work from March 13th to April 11th at the Google office.

She is posting all the progress on Instagram and it is a lot of tedious work. I just picked out one of the many photos, so if you like what you see, go to her Instagram to see more.

