Original Retro Microsoft Logo

To celebrate its own birthday, the 46th birthday, on April 4, 1975, Microsoft updated its Twitter profile image with its original retro logo that the founders created. They wrote on Twitter "Microsoft was founded on April 4, 1975. #NewProfilePic and banner to help us celebrate our 46 years in style."

Ah, the good old days... Well, this was before I was born, so not speaking from experience here.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.