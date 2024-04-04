Daily Search Forum Recap: April 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may charge for some AI features in its search results, maybe. Google Search Console had a reporting bug with image results again. Google Ads is testing an ad carousel slider. Google Ads is labeling some ads as "related to your search." Google again says sharing IPs or hosts is fine and doesn't hurt you SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

New Perplexity Research, BrightEdge

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.