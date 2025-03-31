Daily Search Forum Recap: March 31, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted three different Google March 2025 core update polls, showing how people fared with this update. Google will now officially allow double serving ads in Google Ads, shocking. Google will pay $100 million to settle 14-year-old geo-target advertiser class action lawsuit. Google News has fully transitioned to automatically generated publication pages. Google Business Profiles bug confirmed over resurfacing removed fake reviews. Google Business Profiles also may have a bug with your edit was not approved.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

5 new AI education initiatives from Google, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.