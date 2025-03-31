Daily Search Forum Recap: March 31, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I posted three different Google March 2025 core update polls, showing how people fared with this update. Google will now officially allow double serving ads in Google Ads, shocking. Google will pay $100 million to settle 14-year-old geo-target advertiser class action lawsuit. Google News has fully transitioned to automatically generated publication pages. Google Business Profiles bug confirmed over resurfacing removed fake reviews. Google Business Profiles also may have a bug with your edit was not approved.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google March 2025 Core Update Impact Multiple Poll Results
Now that the Google March 2025 core update is done, I wanted to share some polls I spotted on this update, including some I posted myself. The theme is, most said their rankings stayed the same, while many saw declines and improvements with the update. Which tells us, this was a normal core update.
-
Google To Pay $100 Million To Settle Old Ad Lawsuit On Clicks Outside Geo Target
Google is reportedly going to pay $100 million to settle a 14-year-old class action case for allegedly having its Google Ads (as then known, AdWords) serve ads outside of the geographic regions the advertisers targeted.
-
Google To Allow Double Serving Ads In Different Ad Locations On Same Page
Well, it seems to be official now. Starting April 14, 2025 Google will update its Unfair advantage policy to say it is allowed to show the same ad, from the same company, going to the same page, as long as the ad is in a different ad location. Google was just experimenting with this earlier and now it is officially going to be allowed.
-
Google News Fully Transitioned To Automatically Generated Publication Pages
Last month we reported that Google News Publisher Center changes are coming, well those changes should have happened and been fully completed by today. Google updated its help document on the topic to say "Google News is fully transitioning to automatically generated publication pages in late March 2025."
-
Google Business Profiles Bug Resurfacing Old Fake Removed Reviews
Google confirmed it is fixing a bug where old, fake and previously removed reviews are resurfacing in your Google Business Profiles. It is unclear how many Business Profiles are impacted by this, but if you see more reviews pop up that were not previously there, this may be why.
-
Google Business Profiles Your Edit Was Not Approved Glitch
Google Business Profile edits may have a bug or some sort of glitch. A number of local SEOs are reporting seeing the message, "Your edit was not approved" when trying to make simple edits to Business Profiles.
-
Me With Your Google Enemies
Here is a photo with me (in the middle) with your enemies (as some of you may call them), Danny Sullivan and Daniel Waisberg of Google. This was at the Google Search Central Live in New York City.
