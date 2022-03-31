Daily Search Forum Recap: March 31, 2022

Mar 31, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It seems that the Google Product Reviews update is now starting to show some serious volatility. Google Data Studio now can bring in Google News and Google Discover data via Search Console, plus Google gave us a sample report to use and tips. Google launched a highly cited label for top stories and a come back later warning for rapidly changing search results. Google expanded MUM to be used to detect personal crisis searches and expanded BERT to reduce unexpected shocking content in search. Google said the nofollow is not a dampening factor. And Google has audio to listen in languages for some knowledge panels in some regions.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Now Seeing Volatility For The Google Product Reviews Update (v. March 2022)
    Earlier this week I reported that we were not seeing huge changes yet for the March 2022 Google Products Reviews update. Well, it seems like some of the tools and a number of SEOs are now noticing larger changes specific to sites that would match the product reviews categories.
  • New: Google Data Studio Supports Discover & Google News Traffic From Search Console
    Google announced that now the Search Console connector for Google Data Studio can now bring in traffic data for Google Discover and Google News. This means you can do more mashing up of your data, directly in Google Data Studio specifically with those two new traffic sources.
  • Google Now Using MUM For Detecting Personal Crisis Searches & BERT For Detecting Shocking Content
    Google promised to let us know when they expand when they use MUM in search and Google did just that yesterday with this new announcement. Google announced how they are using MUM for better detection of queries around personal crisis. And Google also said the search company used BERT to reduce unexpected shocking search results.
  • Google Search Highly Cited Stories & Come Back Later For Evolving Results
    Google is rolling out to features to give searchers more ammunition when looking at the search results on news related topics or evolving topics. One is a highly cited label for top stories and the other is more information about search results that are changing quickly.
  • Google: Nofollow Is Not A Dampening Factor
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that the "nofollow is not a dampening factor." Meaning, when you put a nofollow attribute on a link, it does not dampen the value of the link, it totally does not give any credit or value to that link at all.
  • Google Audio Knowledge Panel To Listen In Your Language
    Last month we spotted Google testing an audio based listen and translate feature for the local panel. It seems Google is now trying this out for standard knowledge panels. These will play an audio clip of the knowledge panel text in English or your local language, even if the language is written in English on the search results page.
  • Googler Does A One Hand Handstand Salute
    Here is a recent photo from the Google Zurich office of a Googler doing this impressive one hand handstand and salute. He is doing this behind the Google graffiti wall.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Search Highly Cited Stories & Come Back Later For Evolving Results
 
blog comments powered by Disqus