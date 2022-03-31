Daily Search Forum Recap: March 31, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
It seems that the Google Product Reviews update is now starting to show some serious volatility. Google Data Studio now can bring in Google News and Google Discover data via Search Console, plus Google gave us a sample report to use and tips. Google launched a highly cited label for top stories and a come back later warning for rapidly changing search results. Google expanded MUM to be used to detect personal crisis searches and expanded BERT to reduce unexpected shocking content in search. Google said the nofollow is not a dampening factor. And Google has audio to listen in languages for some knowledge panels in some regions.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Now Seeing Volatility For The Google Product Reviews Update (v. March 2022)
Earlier this week I reported that we were not seeing huge changes yet for the March 2022 Google Products Reviews update. Well, it seems like some of the tools and a number of SEOs are now noticing larger changes specific to sites that would match the product reviews categories.
- New: Google Data Studio Supports Discover & Google News Traffic From Search Console
Google announced that now the Search Console connector for Google Data Studio can now bring in traffic data for Google Discover and Google News. This means you can do more mashing up of your data, directly in Google Data Studio specifically with those two new traffic sources.
- Google Now Using MUM For Detecting Personal Crisis Searches & BERT For Detecting Shocking Content
Google promised to let us know when they expand when they use MUM in search and Google did just that yesterday with this new announcement. Google announced how they are using MUM for better detection of queries around personal crisis. And Google also said the search company used BERT to reduce unexpected shocking search results.
- Google Search Highly Cited Stories & Come Back Later For Evolving Results
Google is rolling out to features to give searchers more ammunition when looking at the search results on news related topics or evolving topics. One is a highly cited label for top stories and the other is more information about search results that are changing quickly.
- Google: Nofollow Is Not A Dampening Factor
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that the "nofollow is not a dampening factor." Meaning, when you put a nofollow attribute on a link, it does not dampen the value of the link, it totally does not give any credit or value to that link at all.
- Google Audio Knowledge Panel To Listen In Your Language
Last month we spotted Google testing an audio based listen and translate feature for the local panel. It seems Google is now trying this out for standard knowledge panels. These will play an audio clip of the knowledge panel text in English or your local language, even if the language is written in English on the search results page.
- Googler Does A One Hand Handstand Salute
Here is a recent photo from the Google Zurich office of a Googler doing this impressive one hand handstand and salute. He is doing this behind the Google graffiti wall.
Other Great Search Threads:
- A few ideas: - serve 503 when it's too much. This causes Googlebot to slow down for the next days. Usually 503s are easy to serve. - serve 503 for robots.txt. This will block crawling the next da, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google Chrome 100 For Android and Stable Channel for Desktop, WebmasterWorld
- Yes, currently, DSAs are separate and don't work with RSA. You'll still be able to use DSA’s by providing the up to 90-character description required, and headlines will continue to be generated based on the adv, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- All of those (well, what's a rail change?) are technically content changes, so the 304-200 switch works pretty much as intended by the specs, Martin Splitt on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google shares search traffic monitoring dashboard for Data Studio
- YouTube to drop Maximize Lift bidding
- Most plan to tough out the switch to Google Analytics 4
- How to keep your SEO clients engaged: 8 communication touchpoints
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Develop an Actionable Customer Insight Report Your Whole Team Can Use, Databox Blog
- You Can't Improve What You Can't Measure, 3Q Digital
Industry & Business
- Google states support for EU-US Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, IAPP
- How Google and Amazon bankrolled a 'grassroots' activist group of small business owners to lobby against Big Tech oversight, CNBC
- I'm a Google Engineer Who Was Told They May Be Laid Off, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Use Podcasts for Link Building, Ahrefs
- How to Develop and Create a Wikipedia Page that Sails Through the Approval Process, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- How to Remove a Permanently Closed Google Business Profile Page from Google Maps for Good, Local Visibility System
- U.S. probe of Google Maps picks up speed -sources, Reuters
- Yelp expands its restaurant health-grading initiative, Engadget
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Ecommerce SEO: how to sell more online, Yoast
- Navigating through Departments: The Key to Making Impactful Changes in SEO, Moz
PPC
- The AdWords API sunsets on April 27, 2022, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Travel industry: Three key consumer behaviors, Microsoft Advertising
- Ads safety: Year in review 2021, Microsoft Advertising
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.