Daily Search Forum Recap: March 31, 2022

It seems that the Google Product Reviews update is now starting to show some serious volatility. Google Data Studio now can bring in Google News and Google Discover data via Search Console, plus Google gave us a sample report to use and tips. Google launched a highly cited label for top stories and a come back later warning for rapidly changing search results. Google expanded MUM to be used to detect personal crisis searches and expanded BERT to reduce unexpected shocking content in search. Google said the nofollow is not a dampening factor. And Google has audio to listen in languages for some knowledge panels in some regions.

