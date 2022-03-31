New: Google Data Studio Supports Discover & Google News Traffic From Search Console

Google announced that now the Search Console connector for Google Data Studio can now bring in traffic data for Google Discover and Google News. This means you can do more mashing up of your data, directly in Google Data Studio specifically with those two new traffic sources.

Here is what the data connector looks like to add Google Discover and Google News to Google Data Studio:

When you connect those pieces, you can then report on that data in Google Data Studio.

Daniel Waisberg and friends from Google delivered a templated report we can use for this and here is what it looks like to have Google Discover and Google News in the report. As you can see, you can toggle to show Discover or News traffic here:

Daniel said these are the three reasons you want to use this template:

(1) Monitoring performance. Quickly discover a change in the data, for example monitoring URL clicks and click-through rate (CTR) for important pages on your site.

(2) Data exploration. Uncover insights from data, for example analyzing search performance patterns across different countries, devices, or website sections.

(3) Informing the world. Publishing interesting trends and patterns, for example sharing aggregate data segmented by industry.

Daniel then did a deep dive on how to mash up these reports and understand what they are all about, so read it fully.

Forum discussion at Twitter.