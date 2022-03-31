Google Audio Knowledge Panel To Listen In Your Language

Last month we spotted Google testing an audio based listen and translate feature for the local panel. It seems Google is now trying this out for standard knowledge panels. These will play an audio clip of the knowledge panel text in English or your local language, even if the language is written in English on the search results page.

Here is a screenshot from Praveen Sharma on Twitter:

Praveen called this an "audio knowledge panel" and described it saying you can click to listen to the knowledge panel's summary in the Hindi and English language. He said the Hindi summary is not even present on the KP but still, Google reads it loud on click.

Here is a video he shared of it in action:

Here is the video to see this in action. :) pic.twitter.com/DhUJzCUA6f — Praveen Sharma (@MusingPraveen) March 27, 2022

Aakash Singh posted this on Twitter as well:

Google "New Listen in Regional Language" SERP Feature in the Knowledge Panel..

.

.

cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/T8521qrqSw — aakash singh (@aakashsingh5) March 27, 2022

Here are more examples from Praveen:

✨ #SEO - Audible Knowlege Panel ✨



🔸 Now we can click to listen to the knowledge panel's summary in the Hindi and English language.



🔸 If you notice, the Hindi summary is not even present on the KP but still, Google reads it loud on click.



Interesting!



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/UpAN5ABhUz — Praveen Sharma (@MusingPraveen) March 27, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.