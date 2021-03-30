Daily Search Forum Recap: March 30, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update This Weekend?
    Before going offline for this long three-day holiday, I saw rumblings of a possible Google update about to rollout. I was a bit nervous it was a core update but Google did not confirm any update and now that I am back online, the chatter, although elevated, is not at core update levels.
  • Google Maps To Improve Curbside Pickup & Delivery Features
    Google announced this morning new features to improve Google Maps, including improved curbside pickup and delivery options. Plus, the company announced improvements to indoor live view navigation, air quality data and driving directions that are eco-friendly. But let's focus on the curbside and delivery features here.
  • Google: We Do Not Measure Title Tags By Pixels
    Martin Splitt from Google confirmed that Google Search does not measure title tags by the number of pixels. He said "that was a joke" when it was mentioned in the live version of the Search Off The Record podcast.
  • Google: Bad Idea To Make Your Images Low Quality To Improve Core Web Vital Scores
    Often when it comes to getting a better score in some of the core web vital metrics it is about making your images faster to load. One SEO asked if they can downsize the images in a very heavy way where the image would become blurry in order to improve the score. John Mueller of Google said "that sounds like a bad idea."
  • Microsoft To Share More Details On Bing Content Submission API
    In October 2019, Fabrice Canel of Microsoft told us about a new content submission API to not feed just URLs to Bing but to feed the content on those URLs to Bing as well. Well, more details about this API are coming next month said Fabrice Canel.
  • Google News Algorithmic Inclusion Is A Failure For Publishers
    Back in December 2019 or so, Google stopped the requirement for news publishers to manually submit their news site to be included in Google News. Instead, Google said it will automatically through its algorithms figure out what sites to include in Google News. The problem is, this new process is a complete failure for new publishers.
  • Google Cambridge Mini Golf
    Here is a photo from the Google Cambridge office from 2018 of Googlers playing mini golf inside the office. I wonder when we will see Googlers doing this again. Do you think by the end of the year?

