Google: Bad Idea To Make Your Images Low Quality To Improve Core Web Vital Scores

Often when it comes to getting a better score in some of the core web vital metrics it is about making your images faster to load. One SEO asked if they can downsize the images in a very heavy way where the image would become blurry in order to improve the score. John Mueller of Google said "that sounds like a bad idea."

John added "Page experience is just one of many things we look at for ranking, but if users don't like your content, they're unlikely to convert (however you want them to), and unlikely to want to come back."

Here are those tweets:

I am sure you can find the right balance between an image that looks sharp to your readers but does not downgrade your core web vital scores. There are lots of options for optimizing how images load on your page.

