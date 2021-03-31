SEO Appearance On German Game Quiz Show

Mar 31, 2021
SEO On German Game Quiz Show

Izzi Smith notified me on Twitter that the Wer weiß denn sowas TV game show asked a question about SEO. It is in German, so Izzi translated it for us.

The question was "An SEO manager ensures that:" The options for the answers included:

a) Working hours are adhered to in companies
b) Guests get a table in a restaurant
c) Internet pages can be found more easily in search engines

Here is the video of it:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

