Google Tests Contactless Label In Place Of Curbside Pickup

Mar 28, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Target Driveup

Google is testing a "contactless" label in place of the curbside pickup labels in the shopping search results. The curbside label became popular during COVID and has stuck around as a convenience factor for shoppers after.

Arpan Banerjee spotted the new contactless label and posted this screenshot on X:

Contactless Googles Shopping Label

I cannot replicate this, I only see "Curbside" and I tried tons of searches:

Curbside Googles Shopping Label

I prefer Curbside as opposed to contactless, I mean, there can be some contact for curbside if you grab the package from your window and not have them place it in your trunk.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google AI Overviews Itinerary, Lens Tour Guide, Maps Screenshot & Track Prices

Mar 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Contactless Label In Place Of Curbside Pickup

Mar 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads WhatsApp Conversation Goals Get Diagnostics & More

Mar 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI (SGE) While Browsing No Longer

Mar 28, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 27, 2025

Mar 27, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google March 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out

Mar 27, 2025 - 8:37 am
Previous Story: Google Ads WhatsApp Conversation Goals Get Diagnostics & More
Next Story: Google AI Overviews Itinerary, Lens Tour Guide, Maps Screenshot & Track Prices

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.