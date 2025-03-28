Google is testing a "contactless" label in place of the curbside pickup labels in the shopping search results. The curbside label became popular during COVID and has stuck around as a convenience factor for shoppers after.

Arpan Banerjee spotted the new contactless label and posted this screenshot on X:

I cannot replicate this, I only see "Curbside" and I tried tons of searches:

I prefer Curbside as opposed to contactless, I mean, there can be some contact for curbside if you grab the package from your window and not have them place it in your trunk.

Forum discussion at X.