Google Ads conversation started goals section, where you setup WhatsApp messages within Google Ads, has new tabs. Google added diagnostics, store diagnostics, and webpages.

Conversion diagnostics is a BETA feature that lets you check your diagnostics regularly to make sure you're correctly and accurately measuring conversions.

Arpan Banerjee shared a screenshot of this on X and wrote, "The WhatsApp conversion action now has more options in its menu, and Google has provided more insights into it."

Here is that screenshot:

Google recently added WhatsApp integration with PMax campaigns as well.

