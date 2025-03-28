Google Ads WhatsApp Conversation Goals Get Diagnostics & More

Google Ads conversation started goals section, where you setup WhatsApp messages within Google Ads, has new tabs. Google added diagnostics, store diagnostics, and webpages.

Conversion diagnostics is a BETA feature that lets you check your diagnostics regularly to make sure you're correctly and accurately measuring conversions.

Arpan Banerjee shared a screenshot of this on X and wrote, "The WhatsApp conversion action now has more options in its menu, and Google has provided more insights into it."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Conversation Goals Tabs

Google recently added WhatsApp integration with PMax campaigns as well.

Forum discussion at X.

 

