Daily Search Forum Recap: March 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google March 2025 core update is at its end but we are still seeing volatility. Google Ads with its different auction for reach location may impact CTR and impression rates. Google says a poor Pingtom score does not affect your SEO. Google rolled out AI Overviews to more EU regions. Google Ads has new support options. Google is testing quick view on hotel lodging carousels and packs.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to Track AI Search Traffic to Your Site in GA4, seoClarity

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google is Grounded and Needs to Learn How to Soar, Tom Critchlow

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.