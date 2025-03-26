Daily Search Forum Recap: March 26, 2025

The Google March 2025 core update is at its end but we are still seeing volatility. Google Ads with its different auction for reach location may impact CTR and impression rates. Google says a poor Pingtom score does not affect your SEO. Google rolled out AI Overviews to more EU regions. Google Ads has new support options. Google is testing quick view on hotel lodging carousels and packs.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google March 2025 Core Update Volatility Heats Up At Tail End Of Update
    As you know, the Google March 2025 core update was announced on March 13th and it should be just about done rolling out. We saw some volatility related to that core update a few days into the update, then a lot of confusion later on, and now at the tail end of the update, we are seeing more volatility.
  • Google Ads Different Auctions Locations May Impact CTR & Impression Rates
    Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said that you may see a shift in Top/Absolute Top Impression rate and/or a change in overall CTR as a result of the double serving Google Ads experiment. This is where Google can show the same ads in different ad locations because it has different auctions for each ad location.
  • Google Expands AI Overviews To More EU Regions
    Google has rolled out AI Overviews to more European regions after we caught them testing these AI Overviews earlier this month. AI Overviews are now officially live in Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.
  • Google: Poor Pingdom Score Does Not Affect Your SEO
    Google's John Mueller responded to a concern on Reddit about a site that scored a D with its Pingdom score. Pingdom measures sites uptime and overall page speed metrics. John Mueller responded to the concern saying, "this is not affecting your SEO."
  • Google Ads Support New Get A Call Option & Text Help
    Google Ads has a new option for getting support, at least, for some advertisers. This option is named "Get a call," and it is addition to call us, chat or email support. Google is also trying a way to text for help.
  • Google Tests Quick View Links On Hotel/Lodging Packs/Carousels
    Google is testing a new quick view button/link within the Google Search results for hotel and lodging results. When you click on the quick view button you are taken to the Google Business Profile listing but when you click on the main result you are taken to the website directly (or maybe the other way, I cannot tell for sure).
  • St. Patrick's Day Google Food
    Google had a special menu at some of the Google offices for St. Patrick's Day last week. This dish is corned beef, cabbage, and mashed potatoes, at the Google San Francisco office, the sign says.

