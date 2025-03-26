Google Tests Quick View Links On Hotel/Lodging Packs/Carousels

Google Hotel Lobby

Google is testing a new quick view button/link within the Google Search results for hotel and lodging results.

When you click on the quick view button you are taken to the Google Business Profile listing but when you click on the main result you are taken to the website directly (or maybe the other way, I cannot tell for sure).

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted some videos on X - here are still images, I'll post the videos lower down this page.

Quick View button for hotel pack:

Google Hotel Pack Lodging

This is what I see, without the Quick View:

Google Hotel Pack Normal

Quick View button for lodging pack:

Google Lodging Pack Quickview

This is what I see, without the Quick View:

Google Lodging Pack Normal

Here are the videos:

He also posted a number of ad changes in this area over the past month or so:

Forum discussion at X.

 

