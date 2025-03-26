Google is testing a new quick view button/link within the Google Search results for hotel and lodging results.

When you click on the quick view button you are taken to the Google Business Profile listing but when you click on the main result you are taken to the website directly (or maybe the other way, I cannot tell for sure).

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted some videos on X - here are still images, I'll post the videos lower down this page.

Quick View button for hotel pack:

This is what I see, without the Quick View:

Quick View button for lodging pack:

This is what I see, without the Quick View:

Here are the videos:

Same thing in the "lodging" tab listing hotel's GBP profiles. pic.twitter.com/lXuStqOpGY — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) March 14, 2025

He also posted a number of ad changes in this area over the past month or so:

Another version, from Early December. pic.twitter.com/Lb0qO0o3KL — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) March 24, 2025

Appearing below a 3 pack hotel pack and 3 more ads. pic.twitter.com/uHR55RnYzq — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) March 24, 2025

"Normal" Hotel Ad carousel pic.twitter.com/bVYMwf0IIT — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) March 24, 2025

Forum discussion at X.