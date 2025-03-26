Google: Poor Pingdom Score Does Not Affect Your SEO

Mar 26, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Snail

Google's John Mueller responded to a concern on Reddit about a site that scored a D with its Pingdom score. Pingdom measures sites uptime and overall page speed metrics. John Mueller responded to the concern saying, "this is not affecting your SEO."

The person on Reddit asked, "Is this an issue? Pingdom score 68, 2.22 Sec load time." Adding, "local services business, is this performance affecting my SEO, or should it not be a priority?"

John Mueller responded that this is not impacting the SEO of the site, he wrote, "this is not affecting your SEO."

Here is a screenshot of the D the site scored:

Pingdom Score

Now, Google does not use Pingdom metrics for ranking. It does, on a super tiny basis, use Core Web Vitals - but even then, they don't really move the SEO needle.

That being said, if your site is super slow, you probably want to make it faster for your users.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 26, 2025

Mar 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google March 2025 Core Update Volatility Heats Up At Tail End Of Update

Mar 26, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Different Auctions Locations May Impact CTR & Impression Rates

Mar 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Poor Pingdom Score Does Not Affect Your SEO

Mar 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Expands AI Overviews To More EU Regions

Mar 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Support New Get A Call Option & Text Help

Mar 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Expands AI Overviews To More EU Regions
Next Story: Google Ads Different Auctions Locations May Impact CTR & Impression Rates

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.