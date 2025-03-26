Google Ads has a new option for getting support, at least, for some advertisers. This option is named "Get a call," and it is addition to call us, chat or email support. Google is also trying a way to text for help.

I assume the "Get a call" option will have a Google Ads support representation call you, instead of you calling Google directly.

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who sent me this screenshot:

I personally have been trying to replicate this but I have not be able to.

Arpan also shared this new text or messaging option to initiate a support chat with Google Ads help:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.