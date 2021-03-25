Daily Search Forum Recap: March 25, 2021

Mar 25, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Crawl Stats Report Internal Data Issues March 10-23, 2021
    Google posted in the data anomalies page that the crawl stats report deep inside the Google Search Console interface had internal reporting issue between March 10 and March 23, 2021. As a result of the data issues, you may see a
  • Google Page Experience Update Rollout: Slowly Or Abruptly
    With all the unnecessary panic over the Google Page Experience update coming up in May, the question now is, will this update roll out slowly or abruptly? Will Google slowly roll out the impact of this update or will it be a jarring release all at once?
  • Google Ads Property Promotion Ads For Hotel Campaigns
    Google has launched global availability its property promotion ads within Google Ads hotel campaigns. Google said this is "an ad format that helps advertisers reach users who have not yet identified the exact hotel they would like to book."
  • Google My Business Bug With Address Verification Form
    Google has a bug in Google My Business when you try to verify or update an address. The form seems to bug out and show a blank screen. So if you need to update or verify your business address, you will be out of luck until Google fixes the issue.
  • Google Search Penalty For FTC Warning Letters - Nope
    Here is a new question I have never seen asked before; does Google downgrade the search rankings of web sites that receive FTC warning letters about their medical and health content. The answer is no, not that I know of, but it is interesting that someone asked the question.
  • Google On Search Rankings With Hyphenated Words
    The topic of hyphens between words is a classic old time SEO question, something we've covered here many times. Recently, John Mueller of Google was asked about how Google treats words with hyphenation. For example, is WiFi the same as Wi-Fi to Google. Does Google always ignore the hyphen between words and so on.
    • "drop in data in this period," Google said.
  • Goodbye Suckers Whiteboard Message From Outgoing Googler
    In 2018 I spotted a photo of a message left by an outgoing Googler. This Google employee left a note for her colleagues on her last day of working at Google. She wrote "Goodbye Suckers" on the white

