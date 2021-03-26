Semrush At New York Stock Exchange

This photo of Olga Andrienko, the VP of Brand Marketing at Semrush, standing proud at the New York Stock Exchange yesterday morning before the company goes public makes me feel so proud of the search industry. I've known Olga for a long time now and watching her, along with Semrush grow professionally has given me so much happiness.

Watching her stand outside of this intimidating building, looking forward to new challenges, taking them head on, with confidence, skill, intelligence and compassion is what I think of when I see Olga here.

Olga posted this on Facebook and said "big day for Semrush and the whole search industry"

Go Olga, go Semrush and go the search industry! It was indeed a big day!

Best moments from the Opening Bell celebration ceremony at the @NYSE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pT55IZ5Bdn — Semrush (@semrush) March 25, 2021

Our CEO Oleg Shchegolev @aramisguru, COO Dmitri Melnikov, CFO Evgeny Fetisov @eefetisov, CSO Eugene Levin @eugeniy_levin, and CLO Sharon Levine rang the opening bell at @NYSE! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/LQ5nf0rAWq — Semrush (@semrush) March 25, 2021

