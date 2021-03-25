Google Ads Property Promotion Ads For Hotel Campaigns

Google has launched global availability its property promotion ads within Google Ads hotel campaigns. Google said this is "an ad format that helps advertisers reach users who have not yet identified the exact hotel they would like to book."

Property promotion ads are displayed in the Google search results for geographical locations, "allowing advertisers to position specific hotels in a particular place," Google said. Property promotions was a whitelist only ad solution, that is until now, now anyone can use it globally. Advertisers will be able to set specific bids for property promotion ads through the Google Ads interface, API and bulk upload system, Google explained.

Here is what it looks like:

There are two ad group types for hotel campaigns: (a) property promotion and (b) booking link.

Property promotion ads

Property promotion is a new ad group type for hotel campaigns that enables advertisers to increase consideration of their property by promoting it into a prominent position in hotel search results. Property promotion ads aim to drive incremental outbound clicks, while retaining expected conversion rates and booking value.

Booking link ads

Booking link is the ad group type for hotel campaigns that helps advertisers drive online bookings and streamline checkout with a link directly to their booking page. Booking link ads appear in the booking module for a given property.

Property promotion ads appear in the Hotel Search experience, on both desktop and mobile, when a user enters a categorical query (for example, “hotels nyc”). Up to 2 property promotion ads may show per page of results.

Here is more details in the Google Help docs.

Forum discussion at Twitter.