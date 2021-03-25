Google Page Experience Update Rollout: Slowly Or Abruptly

With all the unnecessary panic over the Google Page Experience update coming up in May, the question now is, will this update roll out slowly or abruptly? Will Google slowly roll out the impact of this update or will it be a jarring release all at once?

John Mueller of Google was asked how the rollout will happen and John said he does not know, he said we will have to wait and see. Here are those tweets:

I don't know - we'll see when we get closer. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 24, 2021

Google did talk about the differences between bold and jarring updates vs more smooth and gradual updates and Google said they preferring the slower paced, more gradual and smooth updates. I don't know how this page experience update will roll out but from the messaging, I doubt many will feel this is is a jarring update.

So I would not panic about this upcoming update. I doubt most sites will be impacted by it.

