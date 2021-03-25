Google My Business Bug With Address Verification Form

Google has a bug in Google My Business when you try to verify or update an address. The form seems to bug out and show a blank screen. So if you need to update or verify your business address, you will be out of luck until Google fixes the issue.

This was first reported to me by Brendan Mangnitz who said on Twitter "when you make a GMB the address section is not there so you cant make a GMB and if you open a verified GMB the address is not being displayed either."

Here is the tweet with the screenshots of this issue:

@rustybrick Ok Barry how about this, you notice GMB is updating when you make a GMB the address section is not there so you cant make a GMB and if you open a verified GMB the address is not being displayed either. Do you have anyword if there is a confirmed update at the moment? pic.twitter.com/BCKz9UzTA6 — Brendan Mangnitz (@BrendanMangnitz) March 24, 2021

Ben Fisher confirmed this bug and said on Twitter "there is a new bug for Google My Business where an address cannot be filled out on verification. I have let GMB know about this and hopefully, they will address it soon."

I hope this is resolved by the time this story goes live, it might be, because it is a serious issue.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.

Update: This is now fixed, which is pretty quick and surprisingly fast action from the Google My Business team: