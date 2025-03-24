Daily Search Forum Recap: March 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke about when (if ever) independent sites will see their content surface better in Google Search and hint, some may never. Google Ads search term report gets PMax terms. Google said removing European news content did not impact its ad revenue. Google Merchant Center lost conversion data in February. Google AI Overviews has this get an AI explanation and related images button. Google confirmed the Google Business Profiles delays are still ongoing and gave no ETA for when it will be resolved.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search: No Specific Date For Independent Sites Surface Better
    Google would not give a specific date for when we will see independent sites to start surfacing better and higher in Google Search. As a reminder, Google wrote with the March 2025 core update, "We also continue our work to surface more content from creators through a series of improvements throughout this year."
  • Google Ads Search Terms Report Gets PMax Terms
    Google now is showing Performance Max terms in the Google Ads search terms report. Plus this report shows the new negative keywords terms that is now supported for PMax campaigns.
  • Google: Removing EU News Publishers Had No Impact On Search Ad Revenue
    On Friday, Google published its findings from its experiment of removing some EU news publishers from its search results. The results said that Google had no visible loss of search ad revenue when the news publishers were removed.
  • Google Merchant Center Conversion Data Lost & Unrecoverable In February
    Google Ads has confirmed that it has lost some conversion data for some advertisers who used Google Merchant Center in February. The data is not coming back, it is unrecoverable. We don't know the exact dates, but Google did mention it was in February 2025.
  • Google AI Overviews With Al Explanation & Related Images Button
    Google is testing a new feature in the AI Overviews (although, they look familiar to me for some reason). When you click or hover over on a word in the AI Overview, Google will bring up a menu to get an AI explanation, show related images or copy to clipboard.
  • Google Business Profiles Appeals Still Delayed
    A month ago, we reported that Google Business Profiles support was backlogged and delayed. Well, the delay is not getting any better. Victoria Kroll from Google posted an update on Friday afternoon in the Google Business Profiles to inform us that the delay is still there.
  • Holi Dance At Google Office
    Here is a photo from a video of two Googlers dancing in front of the Google logo in the Google India office. At least I think it is Googlers at the Google India office.

