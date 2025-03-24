Daily Search Forum Recap: March 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke about when (if ever) independent sites will see their content surface better in Google Search and hint, some may never. Google Ads search term report gets PMax terms. Google said removing European news content did not impact its ad revenue. Google Merchant Center lost conversion data in February. Google AI Overviews has this get an AI explanation and related images button. Google confirmed the Google Business Profiles delays are still ongoing and gave no ETA for when it will be resolved.

