Google is testing a new feature in the AI Overviews (although, they look familiar to me for some reason). When you click or hover over on a word in the AI Overview, Google will bring up a menu to get an AI explanation, show related images or copy to clipboard.

This was spotted by Deepak Yadav who posted a video of this in action on X. I cannot replicate this but here is a screenshot from his video:

Here is the video:

Again, this looks familiar but I don't think I covered this before...

In any event, this just generates more searches and more AI Overviews and search features.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Some of this was from December (knew I saw it before...):