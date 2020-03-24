Daily Search Forum Recap: March 24, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Changelog For Google Search Developer Documentation

Lizzi Harvey from Google created a single page to follow the major updates made to the Google Search Developer documentation. So now you can just scan this page over here and see what updates she and her teammates made to the Google Search Developer documentations online.

Google is now testing showing a magnifying glass icon next to the search related to phrases. Google had this magnifying glass in 2018 and previous years but removed them. Google is now testing adding them back.

Google's John Mueller said Google does not penalize pages for having weird product or brand names. John said on Twitter "Companies & products use all kinds of weird brand names." So when someone asked if Google might lower those rankings, he said "No, I don't think that would make sense."

Bing announced that is now supports SpecialAnnouncement schema. Bing said "Bing may consume case statistics from government health agencies at the country, state or province, administrative area, and city level that use the schema.org markup for diseaseSpreadStatistics associated with a SpecialAnnouncement."

If you do a search in Google that triggers some of those answer cards that have a circle "more" button, you may see Google show the button in one of many colors. I've seen orange, green, brown, gray and others.

Google's Mountain View office is not the only office with mountain views, check out this view from the Google Boulders office. Those are some nice looking mountains. This was shared on Instagram.

