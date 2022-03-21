Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was yet another unconfirmed Google search update this past weekend, I am calling it the Spring 2022 Google search ranking update. Google Business Profiles added new emergency help attributes for businesses in or near Ukraine. Google says 3-months is not long enough to keep redirects in place for a site move, you need a year. Google said machine or AI generated content is still not quality enough. If you will be adding Google Analytics 4, do not replace your Universal Analytics code, add it with the GA4 code so they run in parallel. Google Merchant Center link was added to GA4. And I posted another vlog with David Melamed.

