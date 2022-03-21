Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was yet another unconfirmed Google search update this past weekend, I am calling it the Spring 2022 Google search ranking update. Google Business Profiles added new emergency help attributes for businesses in or near Ukraine. Google says 3-months is not long enough to keep redirects in place for a site move, you need a year. Google said machine or AI generated content is still not quality enough. If you will be adding Google Analytics 4, do not replace your Universal Analytics code, add it with the GA4 code so they run in parallel. Google Merchant Center link was added to GA4. And I posted another vlog with David Melamed.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Spring 2022 Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update
    Google may have started to release another Google search ranking algorithm update starting Friday, March 18th through today, March 20th. This is an unconfirmed update but unlike the last one we reported, we have both chatter from the SEO community and also the tracking tools are picking up on it. I am calling this the Spring 2022 Google search ranking update.
  • Run In Parallel The Old Google Analytics UA Tracking Code With New GA4 Code
    With Google Analytics rushing folks on Universal Analytics to set up Google Analytics 4, many are asking if they should run both UA3 and GA4 code at the same time. The answer, in my opinion, is yes, at least until UA3 stops tracking.
  • Google Merchant Center Integration Live For Some In Google Analytics 4
    Some are saying they now see under the Google Analytics 4 property settings where it lets you link Google Analytics with other Google products - an option to link with Google Merchant Center. I personally see it and according to Charles Farina, this is a new property link feature.
  • Google Business Profile Emergency Help Attributes
    Last week sometime, probably around the same time Google added the hotel attributes for Ukraine refugees, Google added new "emergency help" attributes to Google Business Profiles. The attributes include accepts donations, employs refugees, needs volunteers or offers free products or services and maybe more.
  • Google: Site Moves With Redirects In Place Only For 3-Months Is Too Short
    We know that Google for several years has been telling us we need to have redirects in place for a year or so for Google to have the site moves stick. But how many months is too few, too little? John Mueller of Google said that three-months for a redirect being on place is not enough and you really need to keep it up for a year.
  • Google: Machine Or AI Generated Content Still Not High Quality
    For the past several years, Google has been saying that when machine generated or AI generated content becomes high quality, it might be something that Google allows within its search webmaster guidelines. Well, in 2022, that day is still not here - yet.
  • Vlog #164: David Melamed On Search Spam's Long Term Search Success & Can Others Compete With Google
    In part one of my interview with David Melamed, we spoke about his background and the beauty of the search marketing industry. David Melamed and I in part two then spoke about the long term viability and success of search spam.
  • Peter The Greeter On Saint Patrick's Day at Google
    Here is a photo from Peter The Greeter at the Google office on Saint Patrick's Day. You can tell by the hat Peter The Greeter is wearing. He is also without a mask for the first time in a while.

