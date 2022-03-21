Google Merchant Center Integration Live For Some In Google Analytics 4

Some are saying they now see under the Google Analytics 4 property settings where it lets you link Google Analytics with other Google products - an option to link with Google Merchant Center. I personally see it and according to Charles Farina, this is a new property link feature.

Here is a screenshot of this:

There is this help document that also mentions GA4, so I am not sure how new this is but I trust Charles.

This integration allows for conversions in GA4 to become available in Merchant Center and provides product listings in GA4 reports. pic.twitter.com/KV0ZTMsjmK — Charles Farina (@CharlesFarina) March 18, 2022

You can also link your Google Ads, Ad Manager, BigQuery, Display and Video 360, Search Ads 360, Search Console and Firebase properties with Google Analytics 4 and more to come.

