Google Merchant Center Integration Live For Some In Google Analytics 4

Mar 21, 2022
Some are saying they now see under the Google Analytics 4 property settings where it lets you link Google Analytics with other Google products - an option to link with Google Merchant Center. I personally see it and according to Charles Farina, this is a new property link feature.

Here is a screenshot of this:

There is this help document that also mentions GA4, so I am not sure how new this is but I trust Charles.

You can also link your Google Ads, Ad Manager, BigQuery, Display and Video 360, Search Ads 360, Search Console and Firebase properties with Google Analytics 4 and more to come.

