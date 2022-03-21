Google Business Profile Emergency Help Attributes

Last week sometime, probably around the same time Google added the hotel attributes for Ukraine refugees, Google added new "emergency help" attributes to Google Business Profiles. The attributes include accepts donations, employs refugees, needs volunteers or offers free products or services and maybe more.

I spotted this via Krystal Taing on Twitter who said "Google Business Profiles "is adding new attributes for accommodation category businesses that are supporting and accepting refugees. These can now be set under attributes in your profile." Here is the screenshot:

I personally do not see it because I think this is for a limited set of business types and industries and I suspect my business type does not support it because of its location and service type. Ben Fisher said it is more about the location of the business:

It is restricted to Ukraine and surrounding areas, more to come soon. You would not see this in the US. Although you can refer to this https://t.co/wl1wLA9VJL — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) March 18, 2022

I do not yet know how this looks in the Google Maps and Google Search interface, i.e. what label or icons might be shown to searchers with businesses that have checked off these attributes.

