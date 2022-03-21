Google: Site Moves With Redirects In Place Only For 3-Months Is Too Short

We know that Google for several years has been telling us we need to have redirects in place for a year or so for Google to have the site moves stick. But how many months is too few, too little? John Mueller of Google said that three-months for a redirect being on place is not enough and you really need to keep it up for a year.

John said on Twitter "I would recommend keeping the old domain name for longer, and definitely keeping the redirects in place for at least a year. 3 months is too short for a site-move."

More for the next time (you can't really fix that now), I would recommend keeping the old domain name for longer, and definitely keeping the redirects in place for at least a year. 3 months is too short for a site-move. — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) March 18, 2022

Google has said it will try old redirects for years and years, so if the redirect goes away, that can signal something new to Google.

So fight, fight to keep those redirects up for at least a year.

Forum discussion at Twitter.