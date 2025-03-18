Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing adding links to AI Overviews that generate clicks, but these links go to Google Search, not your sites. Google Ads is testing this double expandable image carousel ad format. Google is also testing three rows of Google Shopping Ads. Google Shopping Ads with first order discount labels. Google Business Profiles has this "Good for Kids" attribute label. Google education Q&A markup now supports Spanish and Vietnamese.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests Links In AI Overviews To More Search Results
    While Google keeps saying it values publishers and knows how important it is to link to publishers and site owners from Search and AI Overviews, well, it is just as important for Google to link to their own search results for AI Overviews. Google is testing adding links, more visible and clickable links, right in the AI Overviews, to its own search results.
  • Google Ads Images Double Expand Swipe Carousel
    Google Ads is testing the ability to not just expand the images in the ad carousel but expand it again. So you can double expand the images and swipe through them either as smaller images or as larger images.
  • First Order Discount Label On Google Shopping Ads
    In December, Google Merchant Center introduced a new field for "first order" discount. Now, we are seeing "First order" labels in the Google Shopping Ads within the Google Search results.
  • Google Tests Three Rows Of Google Shopping Ads
    To be honest, this seems more like a quirk than a test, but Sachin Patel spotted Google showing three rows of Google Shopping Ads in the Google Search results. We've seen two rows on mobile search previously and now three rows on desktop search.
  • Google Business Profile Good For Kids Icon
    Labeling your Google Business Profile as kid-friendly is not new, but I don't believe I have ever seen an icon that represents that within the Google Business Profile listing within Google Search. The icon is a pack of crayons that says "Good for Kids."
  • Google Education Q&A Gains Spanish and Vietnamese Support
    Google launched education Q&A carousel back in 2022 for English languages only. Now, Google has expanded support to include also Spanish and Vietnamese language. Spanish is supported in Mexico while Vietnamese is supported in all Google regions.
  • Google Song Maker Screen
    Here is some interesting life size tablet screen device that is at the Google office in California. It is named Song Maker and I guess it helps you mask together your own song with the tap of a few buttons.

