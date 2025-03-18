Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing adding links to AI Overviews that generate clicks, but these links go to Google Search, not your sites. Google Ads is testing this double expandable image carousel ad format. Google is also testing three rows of Google Shopping Ads. Google Shopping Ads with first order discount labels. Google Business Profiles has this "Good for Kids" attribute label. Google education Q&A markup now supports Spanish and Vietnamese.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Tests Links In AI Overviews To More Search Results
While Google keeps saying it values publishers and knows how important it is to link to publishers and site owners from Search and AI Overviews, well, it is just as important for Google to link to their own search results for AI Overviews. Google is testing adding links, more visible and clickable links, right in the AI Overviews, to its own search results.
-
Google Ads Images Double Expand Swipe Carousel
Google Ads is testing the ability to not just expand the images in the ad carousel but expand it again. So you can double expand the images and swipe through them either as smaller images or as larger images.
-
First Order Discount Label On Google Shopping Ads
In December, Google Merchant Center introduced a new field for "first order" discount. Now, we are seeing "First order" labels in the Google Shopping Ads within the Google Search results.
-
Google Tests Three Rows Of Google Shopping Ads
To be honest, this seems more like a quirk than a test, but Sachin Patel spotted Google showing three rows of Google Shopping Ads in the Google Search results. We've seen two rows on mobile search previously and now three rows on desktop search.
-
Google Business Profile Good For Kids Icon
Labeling your Google Business Profile as kid-friendly is not new, but I don't believe I have ever seen an icon that represents that within the Google Business Profile listing within Google Search. The icon is a pack of crayons that says "Good for Kids."
-
Google Education Q&A Gains Spanish and Vietnamese Support
Google launched education Q&A carousel back in 2022 for English languages only. Now, Google has expanded support to include also Spanish and Vietnamese language. Spanish is supported in Mexico while Vietnamese is supported in all Google regions.
-
Google Song Maker Screen
Here is some interesting life size tablet screen device that is at the Google office in California. It is named Song Maker and I guess it helps you mask together your own song with the tap of a few buttons.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Another AI Mode example, this time for a local search. I've been asked several times for examples of local queries, so I've been testing those recently. Citations and links include Google local listings (so the cards are from Google, Glenn Gabe on X
- At an industry event, Perplexity's head of advertising Taz Patel said the platform has "less than a dozen" advertisers since launching in November. It's bringing on a second batch of advertisers "very soon", Ryan Barwick on X
- Coding with AI? LLMs help with the first 70% of grunt work, but human skills remain critical for that last 30%: system design, maintainability & more. I cover this in my new article "Maximizing the human 30% of AI-assisted coding, Addy Osmani on Bluesky
- data-nosnippet is just for the snippet, it's not a ranking control, so I think this is working as expected. The page won't rank higher without that text indexed. The "related" articles links are usually useful for crawling, so I wouldn't ar, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Great news. We have a new position on the team for a Developer Advocate at the intersection of Web, Chrome, ChromeOS and Android. The position is in Waterloo - Canada www.google.com/about/career..., Paul Kinlan on Bluesky
- If crawling is an issue, use robots.txt. The removal tool just blocks those URLs from appearing in search, it doesn't change any internal processing. In particular, when links are found, Google will try to access those URLs again. Similarly, John Mueller on Bluesky
- If you work in SEO, consider where your work currently fits in with a graph like this. It's not an objective graph based on data, but I think it's worth thinking about how your work could profit from adding or shifting "tracks"., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Is it from people who you think might be relevant to your site? A good 404 page could help explain the value of the site, and where to go for more information. You could also use the URL as a site-search query & show the results on the 404, John Mueller on Bluesky
- With the recent and rapid expansion of AI overviews in Google's search results globally, new feature types present SEO challenges. An example of this relates to a new type of AI overview that can appear much lower down Google's search, Brodie Clark on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Generative AI use surging among consumers for online shopping: Report
- Reddit adds Hide option for ads across platform
- Microsoft Tests Local Business tags on Bing Search Ads
- The new SEO imperative: Building your brand
- Refreshing content: How to update old content to drive new traffic
- AI and online reputation: How to stay in control
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Deadline for Adopting Microsoft Consent Mode, PPC News Feed
Industry & Business
- Alphabet Back in Deal Talks for Cybersecurity Startup Wiz, Wall Street Journal
- Alphabet spins off laser-based internet project from ‘moonshot’ hub, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google beefs up its UK AI business with Agentspace data residency and more, TechCrunch
- Google Taps MediaTek for Cheaper AI Chips, The Information
- Googles Monopoly isn’t Search – It’s Data, About You, Search Engine World
- How Google Research and partners built FireSat, an early wildfire mitigation system, Google Blog
- Is Google playing catchup on search with OpenAI?, MIT Technology Review
- Perplexity dunks on Google’s ‘glue on pizza’ AI fail in new ad, The Verge
- Reddit Is Rated Sell at Redburn on Risk From Google Algorithm, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Google.org’s AI Collaboratives take action on wildfires and food insecurity, Google Blog
- Why Competitor Reviews Are an Untapped SEO Writing Goldmine, SuccessWorks
- What content works well in LLMs?, Kevin Indig
Local & Maps
- Are Extra Google Listings Hurting Your Rankings?, Sterling Sky
- Android Auto Could Soon Get the Option Google Maps Users Are Begging For, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Apple should focus on fixing Siri, not redesigning iOS again, Engadget
- Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Still Sees Bright Future for Spectacles, Bloomberg
- Snap’s AR Spectacles now support a virtual keyboard and GPS, The Verge
- Why wait? Google is already dismantling Assistant as it switches to Gemini., Ars Technica
SEO
- 3 SEO Tests That Almost Guarantee Traffic & Revenue Growth, seoClarity
- Challenging SEO Best Practices: The Unexpected Impact of Price in SEO, SearchPilot
- Embedding SEO: Use Gemini & Claude to Decode Your Content's Ranking DNA (Free Tool Inside), Metehan
- Google news and updates: AI Mode, Chegg lawsuit, audience trends, SEO For Journalism
- How to Upskill Yourself in SEO, Sara Taher
PPC
- Why Performance Marketers Should Use PMax, Cypress North
- Google now lets marketers measure emissions from online ads, BusinessGreen News
- Marketing Briefing: A Q&A with GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard, Digiday
Search Features
- Google Researchers Improve RAG With "Sufficient Context" Signal, Search Engine Journal
- Decline in Google Shopping Searches 2024, FeedArmy
Other Search
- AI Slop Is a Brute Force Attack on the Algorithms That Control Reality, 404 Media
- Brand Architecture in the AI Era: Navigating Identity in an Algorithm-Driven World, Semrush
- Copilot in Windows 11 adds 'Phone Connection' feature for Android, 9to5Google
- How to Get Your Brand in ChatGPT’s Training Data, Seer Interactive
- How to set ChatGPT as your default search engine in Safari, AppleInsider
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.