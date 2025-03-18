Google launched education Q&A carousel back in 2022 for English languages only. Now, Google has expanded support to include also Spanish and Vietnamese language. Spanish is supported in Mexico while Vietnamese is supported in all Google regions.

Google wrote that they "updated the education Q&A documentation to include Spanish and Vietnamese."

The new section is over here and looks like this now:

I am surprised that after about three years, Google only now expanded this to only two more languages.

