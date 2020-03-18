Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Possible Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update This Week
Normalcy makes us happy, even if that normalcy is change. And that is what we seem to have this week with another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update this week. This update may have started on Monday, March 16th and continuing through today.
- Vlog #55: Martha van Berkel On Structure Data Adoption & How Schema Helps With Google Rankings
Martha van Berkel is the CEO of Schema App, which is a platform that does structured data and schema at scale. She worked at Cisco for 14 years starting at the beginning doing customer support...
- Are Emojis In FAQ Schema Going Away?
Eliav Lankri asked me yesterday if Google is now preventing emojis from showing up in the FAQ schema rich results. I had a hard time finding any examples of emojis showing in these FAQ results but I did find one. Did you all notice a reduction in emojis in FAQ rich results?
- Bing: We Will Continue To Update & Improve Ranking Models
Yesterday we reported that 58% of SEOs would like to see Google stop with the Google algorithm updates during this time. But 42% said Google should continue. Google really has not commented but Bing's Frederic Dubut said Bing will continue to update its ranking models.
- Google Event Schema For Virtual, Postponed & Canceled Events
Google has added some timely new properties for event schema. You can now mark your events with these additional properties. These new properties are for the eventStatus property sets under schema.org.
- Google Samba Bateria - Good Old Days
Here is a video posted on Instagram from two weeks at at the Google Boston office. A bunch of Googlers dancing to music. The post says it is The Samba Bateria.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Online is gonna be the place where commerce takes place -- for a few months at least. Who knows, maybe people will get used to it too :)., John Mueller on Twitter
- Rawr! #AskGoogleWebmasters is back! Today, @g33konaut and @JohnMu discuss ⚙️JavaScript SEO⚙️questions around pre-rendering, crawl budget and more! Qs by @ruth_hearn77, @m_karg and @GOMaonaigh 📺 Watch →, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- We're launching a Transcribe feature in Google Translate that can convert speech into another language as it’s happening. Starting in 8 languages, rolling out to Android today, more to come soon. #GoogleAI https://t.co/IMW, Sundar Pichai on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Brands, especially restaurants, need FAQs and ‘coronapages’ fast
- SMX Overtime: Creating great content, FAQs and how to navigate approval limitations
- Sellers start feeling the strains on Amazon’s fulfillment systems
- Yahoo and other Verizon-owned search sites favor Verizon media properties [Study]
- Schema.org adds COVID-19-related structured data types in version 7.0
- Questions to ask before you buy an enterprise SEO platform?
Other Great Search Stories:
