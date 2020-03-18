Are Emojis In FAQ Schema Going Away?

Mar 18, 2020 • 7:58 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Eliav Lankri asked me on Twitter yesterday if Google is now preventing emojis from showing up in the FAQ schema rich results. I had a hard time finding any examples of emojis showing in these FAQ results but I did find one. Did you all notice a reduction in emojis in FAQ rich results?

Here is the one example where I saw it come up, it is for the query [agence seo lille]:

click for full size

Emojis have been showing in the FAQ rich results since it launched.

So do you see more examples?

I did ask John Mueller and Gary Illyes from Google about this yesterday and they were unaware of any changes.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Many are telling me they still see them, here are screen shots:

Previous story: Bing: We Will Continue To Update & Improve Ranking Models
 
blog comments powered by Disqus