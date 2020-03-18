Are Emojis In FAQ Schema Going Away?

Eliav Lankri asked me on Twitter yesterday if Google is now preventing emojis from showing up in the FAQ schema rich results. I had a hard time finding any examples of emojis showing in these FAQ results but I did find one. Did you all notice a reduction in emojis in FAQ rich results?

Seems like FAQ schema and Emojis are no longer work together. Do you see what I see?#seo #schema #markup @seroundtable https://t.co/EI1MUbG06h — Eliav Lankri (@eliavos) March 17, 2020

Here is the one example where I saw it come up, it is for the query [agence seo lille]:

Emojis have been showing in the FAQ rich results since it launched.

So do you see more examples?

I did ask John Mueller and Gary Illyes from Google about this yesterday and they were unaware of any changes.

Update: Many are telling me they still see them, here are screen shots: