Are Emojis In FAQ Schema Going Away?

Eliav Lankri asked me on Twitter yesterday if Google is now preventing emojis from showing up in the FAQ schema rich results. I had a hard time finding any examples of emojis showing in these FAQ results but I did find one. Did you all notice a reduction in emojis in FAQ rich results?
Seems like FAQ schema and Emojis are no longer work together. Do you see what I see?#seo #schema #markup @seroundtable https://t.co/EI1MUbG06h— Eliav Lankri (@eliavos) March 17, 2020
Here is the one example where I saw it come up, it is for the query [agence seo lille]:
Emojis have been showing in the FAQ rich results since it launched.
So do you see more examples?
I did ask John Mueller and Gary Illyes from Google about this yesterday and they were unaware of any changes.
Forum discussion at Twitter.
Update: Many are telling me they still see them, here are screen shots:
I've seen tick mark icons before pic.twitter.com/cs8fd2QUST— ☕ Wiehan Britz ⛳ (@WiehanBritz) March 17, 2020
Ye see it. pic.twitter.com/Tnyf30IqZR— Russ (@rusbenmadrigal) March 18, 2020
March 18, 2020