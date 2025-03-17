Daily Search Forum Recap: March 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Posted a status update on what we're seeing from the Google March 2025 core update. Google is replacing the Google Assistant with Gemini, surprise - surprise. Bing says SEOs should focus on conversions and click value over other things. Google said it made updates to AI Overview links in May but it did not. Google updated its Merchant Center return details code examples. Google can hijack a restaurants reservation system leading to a huge drop in reservations. Google now updates its Googlebot IP JSON file daily, from weekly.

Meta Invites More Advertisers To Link Their Google Analytics Account, Social Media Today

