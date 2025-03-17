Daily Search Forum Recap: March 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Posted a status update on what we're seeing from the Google March 2025 core update. Google is replacing the Google Assistant with Gemini, surprise - surprise. Bing says SEOs should focus on conversions and click value over other things. Google said it made updates to AI Overview links in May but it did not. Google updated its Merchant Center return details code examples. Google can hijack a restaurants reservation system leading to a huge drop in reservations. Google now updates its Googlebot IP JSON file daily, from weekly.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google March Core Update Volatility Status
As you know, Thursday, March 13, 2025 at around 12:30 pm ET Google announced the March 2025 core update, the first core update of the 2025 year. I was expecting to see a lot of volatility by now and while we are seeing some sites report volatility, it does not feel as widespread or heated as a normal core update - YET.
Google Assistant To Be Replaced Bu Gemini
The time has come for the Google Assistant to be replaced by Gemini, Google's younger and better assistant (despite it being wrong way too often). Google announced, "Over the coming months, we're upgrading more users on mobile devices from Google Assistant to Gemini; and later this year, the classic Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for new downloads on mobile app stores."
Microsoft Bing: SEOs Should Focus on Conversions & Click Value
Fabrice Canel from the Microsoft Bing team told SEOs that instead of focusing on traffic and rankings, they should focus on conversions and click value. He said on X, "SEOs should focus on conversion."
Google Said It Made Updates To AI Overviews Links In May But Did Not
Digiday reported that a Google spokesperson told them they made link updates to AI Overviews in May 2024 that added more links and made it easier for searchers to click on links. But I don't think that is true, that didn't come until August 2024, and did they really help drive clicks to your sites?
Google Merchant Center Adds Return Code Example With returnPolicyCountry
Google added returnPolicyCountry to the return policy code examples within the Google Merchant Center structured data document. This is because Google requires returnPolicyCountry for MerchantReturnPolicy.
Google Hijacks Restaurants Booking System Leading To No Available Reservations
Imagine you own a restaurant and you get all your reservations online through your booking system; you even tell people to book online when they call, via an automated message. But then, all of a sudden, Google decides to hijack that booking link and replace it with Google Assistant's calling feature.
Google Updates Googlebot's IP Addresses In JSON File Daily
Google has switched from updating its googlebot.json file, the file that contains the list of IP addresses Googlebot uses, from weekly to daily. Gary Illyes from Google said this was done based on feedback from the community.
Black Panther & Tony Stark At Yahoo Offices
Back in 2018, it seems that Black Panther played by Chadwick Boseman and Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. were at the Yahoo offices. This is an old photo I found on Instagram that were associated or tagged at the Yahoo office.
