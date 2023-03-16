Daily Search Forum Recap: March 16, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's March 2023 core update started to roll out yesterday, this one touched down fast and hit hard within the first 24 hours. Google Business Profiles has a bug where it says customers cannot see your business listing. Google AdSense auto ads updated its user experience. Google said you should ignore referral spam, at least for SEO reasons. Microsoft Advertising's broad match modifier keywords are now being served as broad match keywords instead of phrase match on Bing Search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now
Google Search has started to roll out the first broad core update of the 2023 year, and this one is named the March 2023 broad core update. It started on March 15, 2023, at about 10:30 am ET and can take about two weeks to roll out. This update touched down fast and hard - it is a big one...
- Google Business Profile Bug: Your Business Is Not Visible To Customers
Google may have a bug, it is a confirmed bug according to some local SEOs, where a bunch of businesses are seeing a notice in Google Search that "your business is not visible to customers" in Google Search or Google Maps.
- Google's John Mueller: Ignore Spammy Referral Traffic
Google's John Mueller said when it comes to spammy referral traffic, you can ignore it and not worry about it regarding SEO. John said on Twitter, "I'd ignore it," when asked about it.
- Microsoft Advertising Broad Match Modifier Now Use Broad Match Instead Of Phrase Match On Bing
Microsoft Advertising's broad match modifier keywords are now being served as broad match keywords instead of phrase match on Bing Search. This is effective as of yesterday, March 15, 2023.
- Google Updates AdSense Auto Ads Publisher Interface
Google has updated the interface and user experience for Auto ads within the AdSense console. Google said, "To make it easier to navigate and understand the differences between Auto ads formats, we've made the following updates to the Auto ads settings panel."
- 2006: Googlebots Playing Soccer At The GooglePlex
Here is a photo I took back in 2006 that I recently stumbled upon when looking for another photo. It is from August 2006 at the old Google Dance event, you can see old Googlebots controlled by Googers
Other Great Search Threads:
- I can't imagine the product reviews update affecting reviews left in google business profiles -- they're very different things (despite both using, John Mueller on Twitter
- if you're seeing bigger differences between lab-tests & field data (in search console), it might be that your users see things differently than the lab tests predict. I'd try to reproduce, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Twitter launches new ‘Unskippable’ video marketing series
- The new Bing: No more waiting list?
- Microsoft Ads broad match modifier keywords now serving ad broad match
- Google releases March 2023 broad core update
- New Google Analytics custom channel groups
- Andi Search adds Generated Content feature
- How to deploy advanced schema at scale
- SEO product management: Key framework and fundamentals
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Tag Manager vs Google Analytics - Which Tool to Use?, Data Driven U
- How to compare hourly sessions in Google Analytics 4 to track the impact from major Google algorithm updates (like broad core updates), GSQI
Industry & Business
- Apple, Amazon, Google will likely get a reprieve from GOP-controlled House on antitrust legislation, CNBC
- Search Engine Doctor AI Chatbot Medical Care Legal Implications, National Law Review
- Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe, Yahoo Finance
- Venkat's Blog Post Unjustly Removed from Google Search Results Due to EU RTBF Takedown, Eric Goldman
- Yandex receives notice of delisting from Nasdaq and intends to appeal, Yandex
- OpenAI co-founder on company’s past approach to openly sharing research: ‘We were wrong’, The Verge
Links & Content Marketing
- Marketing Content to Gen Z? You Better Play by Their Rules, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google’s Travel website to stop creating trip summaries, 9to5Google
- How to Get Found Online: Our Top 9 Tips for Local Service Businesses, WordStream
- Why Your Listing Info Changes and What to do About it, BrightLocal
Mobile & Voice
- 6 ways Google AI is helping you sleep better, Google Blog
- Google has discontinued the Glass Enterprise Edition, 9to5Google
SEO
- Monitoring Search Console data in Looker Studio - Google Search Console Training, Google Search Central YouTube
- Schema Improvements Show Deliberate SEO Now Activity, BrightEdge
- What is Search Intent and Why Is It Fundamental to SEO?, Online Marketing Blog
- 10 Websites That Tried to Fool Google (And Failed), Ahrefs
PPC
- The Curious Case of Editing & Deleted Products, Are Edits Gone Forever In Google Merchant Center?, FeedArmy
- Understaffed media agencies turn to Google, Criteo and other tech platforms for help, Ad Age
Search Features
- It appears anyone can now sign up for the new Bing, no waiting required, Windows Central
- ChatGPT vs. Bing Chat: which is the best AI chatbot?, Digital Trends
Other Search
- Google publishes its Generative AI prohibited use policy, 9to5Google
- Interview with OpenAI’s Greg Brockman: GPT-4 isn’t perfect, but neither are you, TechCrunch
- The ChatGPT episode, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Baidu Dives After Pre-Recorded Demo of AI Chatbot Disappoints, Bloomberg
- OpenAI checked to see whether GPT-4 could take over the world, Ars Technica
- Requiem for Google Reader, gone but not forgotten, The Register
- The “can my parents use this thing right now” test, GarbageDay
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.