Daily Search Forum Recap: March 16, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's March 2023 core update started to roll out yesterday, this one touched down fast and hit hard within the first 24 hours. Google Business Profiles has a bug where it says customers cannot see your business listing. Google AdSense auto ads updated its user experience. Google said you should ignore referral spam, at least for SEO reasons. Microsoft Advertising's broad match modifier keywords are now being served as broad match keywords instead of phrase match on Bing Search.

