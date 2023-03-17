Duane Forrester Acquires New Bing Mug From Fabrice Canel

Duane Forrester, a former Microsoft and Bing employee, has acquired a new Bing mug to replace his Bing Webmaster Tools cup, from Fabrice Canel. This transaction went down at PubCon a few weeks ago.

It was shared on Twitter and I had to highlight this event.

Here is the fun chain:

Get ready for a revamp! A new and improved logo cupboard is headed ✈️ your way soon. You deserve the best. pic.twitter.com/3JV1FsyYgO — Fabrice Canel (@facan) February 1, 2023

Honored to continue the legacy! Thank you @facan ! 🙏🙏 — duane forrester (@DuaneForrester) February 27, 2023

