Duane Forrester Acquires New Bing Mug From Fabrice Canel

Mar 17, 2023
New Bing Mug

Duane Forrester, a former Microsoft and Bing employee, has acquired a new Bing mug to replace his Bing Webmaster Tools cup, from Fabrice Canel. This transaction went down at PubCon a few weeks ago.

It was shared on Twitter and I had to highlight this event.

Here is the fun chain:

