2006: Googlebots Playing Soccer At The GooglePlex

Here is a photo I took back in 2006 that I recently stumbled upon when looking for another photo. It is from August 2006 at the old Google Dance event, you can see old Googlebots playing soccer at the GooglePlex controlled by Googlers in lab coats.

My favorite part, the flip phone taking a photo.

