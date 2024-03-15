Daily Search Forum Recap: March 15, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We're seeing more ranking fluctuations likely related to the Google March core and spam updates. Google Merchant Center Product Studio has new AI generated themed templates, one ready for St. Patrick's Day. Google Image search is testing thumbs up like buttons. Google tests dishes near me. Google has trending icons in the people also search for section. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google March 2024 Core & Spam Update Movement Today
Today is day 10 of the Google March 2024 core update rollout and Google March 2024 spam update. We believe we saw the core update touch down on March 8th and 9th and some possible recoveries or fluctuations on March 12th. Now I see more signs of Google search ranking volatility likely related to the core and spam updates today.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Rumbling, Manual Actions FAQs, Core Web Vitals Updates, AI, Bing, Ads & More
This past weekend (a week ago) we saw the first ranking volatility likely from the Google March 2024 core update. We also some saw possible reversals or recoveries a few days later. Then today, Friday, March 15th, I am seeing more ranking volatility likely related to the core and spam updates. Google posted....
-
Google Merchant Center Product Studio With Themed Templates Including St. Patrick's Day
Google Merchant Center has added new themed templates to the Product Studio. The new theme was for St. Patrick's Day, which is coming up this Sunday. But Google will soon add Easter, Spring, and Mother's Day themed templates to the Product Studio as well.
-
Google Image Search Results Testing Like Button
Google seems to be testing a like, thumbs-up, button on image search results. The thumbs-up icon is near the share and save button and below the image, description and visit button.
-
Google Search Dishes Nearby Carousel
Have you seen the "dishes nearby" carousel in the mobile Google Search results? I am not 100% sure if it is new, but I don't think I've covered it before. But Google will show dishes served by nearby restaurants in a carousel interface.
-
Google People Also Search For Trending Icons
Google is placing trending icons on some of the people also search for people in the knowledge panel. We've seen various forms of this and I don't think this is specifically new, but I don't think I covered this specific example.
-
Wall Of Superstars At Google
Here is a photo from the Google Hong Kong office of a wall that says "Superstars at Google" and it then shows photos, names and descriptions of specific Googlers.
