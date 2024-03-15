Google Dishes Nearby Carousel

Have you seen the "dishes nearby" carousel in the mobile Google Search results? I am not 100% sure if it is new, but I don't think I've covered it before. But Google will show dishes served by nearby restaurants in a carousel interface.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted a screenshot on X, here is that screenshot:

She added, "What's interesting about more dishes is a restaurant can show up several times based on their menu images."

Makes you want to order some pizza - am I right?

Forum discussion at X.