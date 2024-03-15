Google is placing trending icons on some of the people also search for people in the knowledge panel. We've seen various forms of this and I don't think this is specifically new, but I don't think I covered this specific example.

Spotted by Shahank Gupta who posted on X - I can replicate it, but here is a screenshot of this trending icon:

We've seen Google have trends in people also search for, and people also ask trending label and trending knowledge panels and more trending icons over the years.

Again, I don't think this is new but I can't find any coverage of this on my site - if you find it, let me know.

Forum discussion at X.