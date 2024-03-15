Google People Also Search For Trending Icons

Google is placing trending icons on some of the people also search for people in the knowledge panel. We've seen various forms of this and I don't think this is specifically new, but I don't think I covered this specific example.

Spotted by Shahank Gupta who posted on X - I can replicate it, but here is a screenshot of this trending icon:

Google Search People Also Trending Icon

We've seen Google have trends in people also search for, and people also ask trending label and trending knowledge panels and more trending icons over the years.

Again, I don't think this is new but I can't find any coverage of this on my site - if you find it, let me know.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google March Core &amp; Spam Updates, Manual Actions, Spam Policies, Bing Webmaster Tools &amp; Deep Search - YouTube
