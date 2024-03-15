Google Merchant Center has added new themed templates to the Product Studio. The new theme was for St. Patrick's Day, which is coming up this Sunday. But Google will soon add Easter, Spring, and Mother's Day themed templates to the Product Studio as well.

Google announced "Product Studio is rolling out seasonal themed templates, and with just a few clicks, you can create high-quality promotional images for different holidays." "The first templates for St. Patrick's Day are now available, allowing you to quickly and effortlessly update your product images for the upcoming holiday," Google added.

Here is an example of a product shot adding the St. Patrick's Day theme added by Product Studio:

You can create your St. Patrick’s Day themed product images by following these steps:

Go to the Products page in the “Your business” section in Merchant Center Next. Click the Product Studio tab at the top. Click Get started and you will be taken to the Generate scene tab. Select the product image that you would like to use. Enter a description of your product. Describe the scene in which you want your product placed in or simply select a theme: NEW! Select the St. Patrick’s Day theme under the “Or start with an inspiring theme” section. Selecting this theme will automatically populate the “Describe the scene” text box. Click Generate scene. It may take a few moments for the image to load. If you’re satisfied with the image, click Add to Merchant Center. If you’d like to generate a new background you can add a new description and click Regenerate scene. Click Save.

The St. Patrick’s Day theme above used the prompt: "As the centerpiece on a white table, surrounded by iconic St. Patrick's Day symbols like shamrocks, green top hats, and gold coins. Use a dynamic composition and bright, cheerful lighting, top view."

Here are more of the upcoming themes:

Prompt: The product stands in the Easter garden, on a pebble, during an egg hunt. Decorated with a basket and many small pastel Easter eggs. Natural warm sunlight. Close-up view.

Prompt: Standing on a beige wood block, with many tulips around it, with a background of light blue sky and pink clouds, top sunlight, front view.

Prompt: On a pastel surface alongside cute pastel wrapped presents, pastel paper flowers, and a cheerful Mother's Day card. Include colorblock pastel paper clouds in the background and bright white lighting. High definition.

Google said more seasonal themed templates will be rolled out throughout the year.

Forum discussion at X