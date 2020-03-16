Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Vlog #54: Tony Wright On SEO Attribution & Online Reputation Management
Tony Wright has been doing SEO since 1998, that is super early. He did it all from black hat to white hat SEO through the years. He started his career in a PR firm and his job title was "Cyber PR," how cool is that title...
- Should Google Stop Pushing Search Algorithm Updates During COVID-19 Outbreak?
It is a rough question because Google's search results are always updating by itself, i.e. new content gets added, new links, new signals, etc. So the Google search results are always in a state of flux. But in terms of bigger search algorithm update where Google pushes something new, should Google stop doing those until the COVID-19 outbreak is over?
- No API For Google Search Console Discover Report
Google launched Discover performance reports in Google Search Console almost a year ago. It is available for sites that see traffic from Google Discover. So not everyone sees it. But there is no API for it yet...
- Microsoft Advertising Standard Text Ads To Expanded Text Ads Migration By March 31st
Just a reminder, if you have your Microsoft Advertising ads as standard text ads, they will be migrated to expanded text ads on March 31st. Microsoft sent out a reminder about this on Twitter yesterday.
- Google Ads & Google My Business Support May Be Delayed Or Unavailable
Google has been posting notices in the Google Ads and Google My Business (as well as other products) help areas that phone and other support areas may be slow or unavailable. Google said this is "in light of COVID-19" challenges. We should all be patient with each other during these times.
- Moz Werewolves SEO Card Deck From 2007
Any of you remember the old SEOMoz (now Moz) Werewolves card game? Keith Goode posted a public Facebook photo of them, as he was doing some cleaning and found them.
