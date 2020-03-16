Google Ads & Google My Business Support May Be Delayed Or Unavailable

Google has been posting notices in the Google Ads and Google My Business (as well as other products) help areas that phone and other support areas may be slow or unavailable. Google said this is "in light of COVID-19" challenges. We should all be patient with each other during these times.

Here is what the Google Ads Help area:

Important update: As a precautionary health measure for our phone and chat support specialists in light of COVID-19, some Google Ads support options may be unavailable or delayed. You can still reach us through the Contact Us form. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience. This message will be updated as the situation changes.

Here is what the Google My Business Help area:

As a precautionary health measure for our support specialists in light of COVID-19, we're operating with a limited team. Thanks for your patience, as it may take longer than usual to connect with us. For additional support, consult the Help Center.

