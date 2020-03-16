Should Google Stop Pushing Search Algorithm Updates During COVID-19 Outbreak?

It is a rough question because Google's search results are always updating by itself, i.e. new content gets added, new links, new signals, etc. So the Google search results are always in a state of flux. But in terms of bigger search algorithm update where Google pushes something new, should Google stop doing those until the COVID-19 outbreak is over?

Someone at WebmasterWorld said "Do people agree it would be heartless if Google pulled out another major update at this time? People are already enough on edge with the whole CV crisis."

I am not sure - we do want to keep things going as normal as possible. Normalcy is important in times like these. But at the same time, if a site tanks because of a Google algorithm at this time, it can break some people.

What do you think? I'll post a Twitter poll below:

Should Google stop pushing out search algorithm updates during the COVID-19 outbreak? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) March 16, 2020

