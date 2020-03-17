Homemade Google Android Sign: Keep Calm & Wash Hands

Louis Gray from Google is working from home and he is an Android collector, so he put together this sign for his work from home situation. It is to remind him to keep calm and wash hands. He even put on a mask on the Android.
He posted this on Twitter.
Update your photo? 😀 pic.twitter.com/MWnjhFl1mg— Louis Gray (@louisgray) March 17, 2020
This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.