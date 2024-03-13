Daily Search Forum Recap: March 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google clarifies that page experience is not a direct ranking signal but core web vitals are (a limited one). Google shows reviews related to photos. Bing Webmaster Tools tells you when you have inadequate links. Microsoft Copilot now uses GPT-4 Turbo. Bingbot is rolling out support for Brotli compression. Also, for some reason, John Mueller's site was deindexed from Google...

