Daily Search Forum Recap: March 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google clarifies that page experience is not a direct ranking signal but core web vitals are (a limited one). Google shows reviews related to photos. Bing Webmaster Tools tells you when you have inadequate links. Microsoft Copilot now uses GPT-4 Turbo. Bingbot is rolling out support for Brotli compression. Also, for some reason, John Mueller's site was deindexed from Google...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Clarifies Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Related To Search Rankings
    Google has updated the Understanding page experience in Google Search results help document to clarify how page experience and core web vitals are used or not used as signals for search rankings. In short, core web vitals are used in a limited way, while other page experience signals are not directly used as ranking signals.
  • John Mueller's Site Dropped From Google Search
    Everyone in the SEO community is talking about how John Mueller's website is no longer listed in the Google Search results. It seems like it was deindexed and removed from Google completely. The question is why?
  • Google Local Reviews Related To Photos In Local Panel (& Related Photos)
    Google is smart enough to showcase related reviews to a photo someone is looking at in a Google local business profile listing. In the case below, you can see a photo of vodka being served at the restaurant and then below it, Google shows a "related review" to that photo that mentions "Vodka."
  • Bing Webmaster Tools Tells You When Your Inbound Links Are Inadequate
    Last week, Bing Webmaster Tools introduced top SEO insights that give you some SEO tips for your site. It even tells you when you don't have enough good links pointing to your site. Bing can show a message that reads, "Inadequate inbound links from high quality domains."
  • Microsoft Copilot Now Using GPT-4 Turbo
    In November, Microsoft said we would soon see Copilot powered by GPT-4 Turbo instead of GPT-4. Well, it took several months, and now Copilot uses GPT-4 Turbo.
  • Bingbot Supports Brotli Compression
    Bingbot is now rolling out Brotli compression for its web crawler, Bingbot. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said on X that Bing "enabled it on a small percentage of URLs crawled each day, and we'll gradually increase traffic throughout this spring."
  • Dog Shopping In Google Store In NYC
    Here is a photo of a dog going shopping in the Google Store in New York City. You can see the dog has its Google merchandise bag and everything.

