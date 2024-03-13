In November, Microsoft said we would soon see Copilot powered by GPT-4 Turbo instead of GPT-4. Well, it took several months, and now Copilot uses GPT-4 Turbo.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft posted on X wrote, "After quite some work, GPT4-Turbo replaced GPT-4 in the Copilot free tier. Pro users can still choose the older model, if prefer (there is a toggle)."

So on Copilot you will default to GPT4-Turbo but if you are a Copilot Pro user you can still access the older model.

Also, Turbo is in all three modes of chat.

Here is that post:

Yes, but in a different "amount". Creative and Precise are (almost fully) GPT-4-Turbo, Balanced is in certain cases only (and for the inner monologue often). — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 13, 2024

